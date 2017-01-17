BBC Sport - Alun Wyn Jones: Wales' captain for the 2017 Six Nations
Alun Wyn Jones: Captain of Wales
- From the section Welsh Rugby
BBC Wales Sport profiles Alun Wyn Jones - Wales' captain for the 2017 Six Nations.
You will be able to follow the Six Nations live across BBC TV, radio and online when it kicks off next month. Wales' first game is in Italy on Sunday, 5 February.
This video is UK only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired