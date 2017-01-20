European Rugby Champions Cup: Zebre v Wasps

European Rugby Champions Cup Venue: Stadio Lanfranchi-Parma Date: Sunday 22 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio with live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hooker Tommy Taylor and prop Simon McIntyre both come into the Wasps front row for their European Champions Cup trip to Zebre on Sunday.

Wasps will secure their place in the quarter-finals if they win in Italy.

Elliot Daly, who is set to start at centre alongside Kyle Eastmond, will make his 150th appearance for the club.

Daly and forwards Taylor, James Haskell, Joe Launchbury, Nathan Hughes and Matt Mullan are included after making England's Six Nations squad.

Dan Robson's dramatic late try handed Wasps a victory over Toulouse last week to keep their hopes of making the knockout stages alive.

"We know how important the result is on Sunday and we need to focus on ourselves and our performance rather than other results," Wasps director of rugby Dai Young told the club website.

"Teams like Zebre will always want to leave a mark in any competition and if you look through their home games in the Pro 12 this season, they have nearly caused a few upsets, so we will pay them the respect they deserve.

"I'm sure they will look at us as their last opportunity to cause a wave in this competition, so it's important that we are in the right place mentally and our accuracy is good."

Wasps: K Beale; C Wade, E Daly, K Eastmond, F Halai; D Cipriani, D Robson; S McIntyre, T Taylor, M Moore, J Launchbury (capt), M Symons, A Johnson, J Haskell, G Thompson.

Replacements: N Hughes, M Mullan, P Swainston, J Gaskell, T Young, C Hampson, J Gopperth, J Bassett.

Zebre: K Baker; L Greef, M Bellini, T Boni, W Palazzani; C Cane (capt), M Violi; A Lovotti, O Fabiani, D Chistolini, J Furno, G Biagi, M Mbanda, J Meyer, D Minnie.

Replacements: T D'Apice, B Postiglioni, P Ceccarelli, G Koegelenberg, F Ruzza, C Engelbrecht, S Bordoli, A Van Shalkwyk.

