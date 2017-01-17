Six Nations: Vern Cotter to name Scotland squad on Wednesday

Vern Cotter is preparing for his final Six Nations as Scotland head coach

Scotland head coach Vern Cotter will name his squad for the Six Nations on Wednesday.

This year's championship will be New Zealander Cotter's last in charge of the national side.

He will take over as Montpellier coach this summer and will be replaced by Glasgow Warriors' Gregor Townsend.

The Scots open their Six Nations campaign at home to Ireland on 4 February before facing France away eight days later.

Wales visit Murrayfield on 25 February and Cotter's side then take on defending champions England at Twickenham on 11 March, completing their tournament at home to Italy a week later.

Last year, Scotland finished fourth in the championship after wins against Italy and France.

In November's autumn Tests, the Scots recorded victories over Argentina and Georgia after a narrow defeat by Australia.

Scotland's Six Nations (times GMT)

4 February - Scotland v Ireland (14:25)

12 February - France v Scotland (15:00)

25 February - Scotland v Wales (14:25)

11 March - England v Scotland (16:00)

18 March - Scotland v Italy (12:30)