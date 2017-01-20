European Rugby Champions Cup: Clermont-Auvergne v Exeter Chiefs

Ollie Devoto comes into the centres for Exeter alongside Italy's Michele Campagnaro

European Rugby Champions Cup Venue: Stade Marcel Michelin Date: Saturday 21 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio with live scores on the BBC Sport website

Exeter Chiefs have made seven changes from the side that beat Ulster for their visit to Clermont in the Champions Cup on Saturday.

Exeter realistically need a bonus-point win and results elsewhere to go their way if they are to progress to the quarter-finals.

Forwards Jack Yeandle, Tomas Francis, Ollie Atkins and Kai Horstmann all come into the Exeter pack.

Scrum-half Jack Maunder, centre Ollie Devoto and wing James Short also start.

Exeter beat Ulster 31-19 last week for their first home win of the tournament this season, while Clermont have already qualified for the knockout stages.

The Chiefs secured qualification on the final day last season when they progressed after claiming a five-point maximum at the Ospreys' expense.

"The scenario's not all that different to last season," Exeter head coach Rob Baxter told BBC Sport.

"Yes we've got to do very well in the game and we've got to have some results in other games go certain ways, but history shows that that can happen.

"Are we going to be overly concerned at looking at the table and other results? No, we weren't last year, we just talked about going out and performing to a high standard.

"If we qualify then fantastic, if we don't we don't, but the one thing we do have to focus on is we have to go over there and perform very well."

Clermont: S Spedding; N Nakaitaci, R Lamerat, W Fofana, N Abendanon; C Lopez, M Parra (capt); F Lee, A Lapandry, P Yato, S Vahaamahina, A Iturria, A Jarvis, B Kayser, R Chaume.

Replacements: J Ulugia, V Debaty, D Zirakashvili, P Jedrasiak, D Chouly, L Radosavljevic, A Rougerie, A Raka.

Exeter Chiefs: P Dollman; O Woodburn, M Campagnaro, O Devoto, J Short; G Steenson (capt), J Maunder; B Moon, J Yeandle, T Francis, O Atkins, J Hill, D Armand, K Horstmann, T Waldrom.

Replacements: L Cowan-Dickie, M Low, H Williams, D Welch, T Johnson, S Townsend, I Whitten, J Simmonds.

