European Rugby Champions Cup: Saracens v Toulon

Uncapped Alex Lozowski has been called up to England's Six Nations squad

European Rugby Champions Cup Venue: Allianz Park Date: Saturday 21 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra with live scores on the BBC Sport website

Full-back Alex Lozowski retains his place in the side for champions Saracens' European Champions Cup pool-decider with Toulon on Saturday.

Lozowski, called up to England's Six Nations squad on Friday, keeps his place in the absence of Alex Goode.

Wing Sean Maitland returns to the side, while Nick Tompkins keeps his place at centre with Brad Barritt suspended.

Hooker Jamie George and prop Petrus Du Plessis are the other changes to the side that drew 22-22 with Scarlets.

Holders Saracens have already secured a quarter-final place, but victory over the three-time European champions would earn them a home draw.

"It is a massive match," said Saracens boss Mark McCall. "It's good that we have qualified, but we want to secure a home quarter-final if possible.

"I know that every player Toulon have is unbelievably competitive, and when they've been asked to step up down the years - when they really need it - they are very tough to play against.

"When they are motivated they really are a dangerous animal. We've got to be very smart with how we play the game."

Saracens: A Lozowski; C Ashton, M Bosch, N Tompkins, S Maitland; O Farrell (capt), R Wigglesworth; R Barrington, J George, P Du Plessis, M Itoje, J Hamilton, M Rhodes, S Burger, J Wray.

Replacements: S Brits, T Lamositele, J Figallo, W Skelton, K Brown, B Spencer, T Streather, N Earle.

Toulon: L Halfpenny; J Tuisova, M Bastareaud, M Nonu, B Habana; M Giteau, S Tillous-Borde; L Delboulbes, G Guirado, L Chilachava, M Gorgodze, R Taofifenua, J Smith, JF Lobbe, D Vermeulen.

Replacements: J Orioli, X Chiocci, M Van Der Merwe, L Gill, J Suta, P Bernard, J Pelissie, S Manoa.

