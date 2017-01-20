European Rugby Champions Cup: Sale Sharks v Scarlets

Kieran Longbottom joined Sale Sharks from Saracens at the start of the season

European Rugby Champions Cup Pool Three Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday 21 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT

Sale Sharks welcome back Kieran Longbottom at tight-head prop and he makes his first start since 1 October.

George Nott and Andrei Ostrikov are in the second row, Cameron Neild comes into the back row and AJ MacGinty starts at fly-half.

Scarlets have rested three Wales internationals in Scott Williams, Liam Williams and Ken Owens for the dead-rubber match in Pool Three.

Jonathan Davies is back in the line-up to partner Hadleigh Parkes in midfield.

Sale Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond:

"We are trying to build some more momentum after promising displays at Harlequins and Toulon.

"I was pleased with the lads who played at Toulon who want to stake a claim for a place in the regular matchday 23.

"We now need to keep the momentum going for the next three week's before we return to Premiership action in February."

Sale Sharks: Haley; Odogwu, Addison (capt), Jennings, Charnley; MacGinty, Phillips; Harrison, Webber, Longbottom, Nott, Ostrikov, Neild, Lund, Pearce.

Replacements: Briggs, Flynn, Aulika, Mills, Curry, Mitchell, James, Curry.

Scarlets: Thomas; Van der Merwe, Jon Davies, Parkes (capt), S Evans; D Jones, G Davies; R Evans, Elias, Lee, Ball, Beirne, Shingler, James Davies, Barclay.

Replacements: Phillips, W Jones, Kruger, Price, Boyde, A Davies, Williams, S Hughes.

