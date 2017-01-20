European Rugby Champions Cup: Sale Sharks v Scarlets

Kieran Longbottom
Kieran Longbottom joined Sale Sharks from Saracens at the start of the season
European Rugby Champions Cup Pool Three
Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday 21 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and online. Updates on BBC local radio with live scores on the BBC Sport website

Sale Sharks welcome back Kieran Longbottom at tight-head prop and he makes his first start since 1 October.

George Nott and Andrei Ostrikov are in the second row, Cameron Neild comes into the back row and AJ MacGinty starts at fly-half.

Scarlets have rested three Wales internationals in Scott Williams, Liam Williams and Ken Owens for the dead-rubber match in Pool Three.

Jonathan Davies is back in the line-up to partner Hadleigh Parkes in midfield.

Sale Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond:

"We are trying to build some more momentum after promising displays at Harlequins and Toulon.

"I was pleased with the lads who played at Toulon who want to stake a claim for a place in the regular matchday 23.

"We now need to keep the momentum going for the next three week's before we return to Premiership action in February."

Sale Sharks: Haley; Odogwu, Addison (capt), Jennings, Charnley; MacGinty, Phillips; Harrison, Webber, Longbottom, Nott, Ostrikov, Neild, Lund, Pearce.

Replacements: Briggs, Flynn, Aulika, Mills, Curry, Mitchell, James, Curry.

Scarlets: Thomas; Van der Merwe, Jon Davies, Parkes (capt), S Evans; D Jones, G Davies; R Evans, Elias, Lee, Ball, Beirne, Shingler, James Davies, Barclay.

Replacements: Phillips, W Jones, Kruger, Price, Boyde, A Davies, Williams, S Hughes.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Rugby union commentaries

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey
Fitness Skills & Drills

Fitness Skills and Drills

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired