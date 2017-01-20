European Rugby Champions Cup: Leicester Tigers v Glasgow Warriors

Centre Jack Roberts comes back in to the Tigers starting XV

European Rugby Champions Cup Venue: Welford Road Date: Saturday 21 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Scotland and on the BBC Sport website

Welsh pair Jack Roberts and Luke Hamilton are recalled to the Leicester starting line-up for the Champions Cup Pool One game against Glasgow Warriors.

Roberts joins Peter Betham at centre in the only change to Tigers' back line.

Glasgow's Gregor Townsend has selected the same 15 players who lost to Munster last week for the game at Welford Road.

Backs Stuart Hogg, Tommy Seymour and Lee Jones are among those he will look to to provide the winning tries that would guarantee a last-eight place.

The heavy defeat by Racing 92 in Paris last Saturday ended Leicester's hopes of progressing.

Head coach Aaron Mauger has limited the changes to his forward pack, with Lachlan McCaffrey moving across the back row to accommodate Hamilton at number eight and Greg Bateman joining the front row beside Tom Youngs and Dan Cole.

Dom Barrow is on the bench as he returns from concussion, as is fly-half Owen Williams who has recovered from an elbow injury.

Champions Cup Pool 1 Team P W L BP Points Munster 5 4 1 4 20 Glasgow 5 3 2 2 14 Leicester 5 2 3 0 8 Racing 92 5 1 4 1 5

Warriors lost 14-12 to Munster at Scotstoun last Saturday but a win at Welford Road would earn them a first quarter-final appearance after recent success in the Pro12.

Mark Bennett and Alex Dunbar form the centre partnership, while Finn Russell and Ali Price again combine at stand-off and scrum-half respectively.

Gordon Reid, Fraser Brown and Zander Fagerson form the front row, while Tim Swinson and captain Jonny Gray are the locks.

Rob Harley is at blind-side flanker, with Ryan Wilson at open-side and Josh Strauss at number eight.

Brian Alainu'uese returns from suspension for a place on the bench and Henry Pyrgos has recovered from injury.

Front-rower Gordon Reid has made 20 European appearances for Glasgow Warriors

Leicester captain Tom Youngs: "It is very important to finish [the campaign] well. Glasgow are coming to Welford Road and we have to sort it out and make sure we are a lot better in all areas."

Glasgow Warriors head coach Gregor Townsend: "Leicester have an excellent home record in this competition and we're expecting a very tough 80 minutes.

"We have prepared really well for the game and our players returned to training this week full of energy and determination."

Leicester Tigers: M Tait; A Thompstone, P Betham, J Roberts, T Brady, F Burns, B Youngs; G Bateman, T Youngs (capt), D Cole, E Slater, M Fitzgerald, M Williams, L McCaffrey, L Hamilton.

Replacements: H Thacker, E Genge, P Cilliers, D Barrow, W Evans, S Harrison, O Williams, M Smith.

Glasgow Warriors: S Hogg; T Seymour, M Bennett, A Dunbar, L Jones, F Russell, A Price; G Reid, F Brown, Z Fagerson, T Swinson, J Gray (capt), R Harley, R Wilson, J Strauss.

Replacements: P MacArthur, A Allan, D Rae, B Alainu'uese, C Fusaro, H Pyrgos, N Grigg, P Murchie.

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)

Touch Judge 1: Thomas Charabas (France)

Touch Judge 2: Thomas Dejean (France)

TMO: Philippe Bonhoure (France)

Citing Commissioner: Jeff Mark (Wales)

