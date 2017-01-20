European Rugby Champions Cup: Montpellier v Northampton Saints
|European Rugby Champions Cup
|Venue: Altrad Stadium Date: Friday 20 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT
|Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and on the BBC Sport website
Northampton have made nine changes from the side that beat Castres for their Champions Cup game at Montpellier.
Scrum-half Lee Dickson will captain the team, with George North, Juan Pablo Estelles and Ahsee Tuala forming the back three.
JJ Hanrahan is at 10 with England's Teimana Harrison the number eight.
Northampton cannot reach the quarter-finals but a bonus-point victory for Montpellier could see them into the last eight.
Montpellier were thrashed 57-3 by group leaders Leinster last week.
"We have to play for the jersey, because we were ashamed last week," said Montpellier wing Nemani Nadolo.
"We did not give a true image of what our club is all about. We must redeem ourselves on Friday. There is pride in this team."
Montpellier: J Michel; T Nagusa, J Tomane, A Dumoulin, N Nadolo; D Catrakilis, N White; M Nariashvili, C Geli, Jannie Du Plessis, P Willemse, K Mikautadze, F Ouedraogo, K Galletier, A Qera (capt)
Replacements: S Mamukashvili, Y Watremez, A Guillamon, Jacques Du Plessis, A Battut, T O'Leary, H Immelman, V Martin
Northampton Saints: A Tuala; JP Estelles, N Tuitavake, H Mallinder, G North; JJ Hanrahan, L Dickson (capt), E Waller, C Clare, P Hill, M Paterson, J Craig, J Gibson, B Nutley, T Harrison
Replacements: J Fish, A Waller, K Brookes, A Ratuniyarawa, L Ludlam, T Kessell, J Wilson, K Pisi
