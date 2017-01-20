European Challenge Cup: Stade Francais v Harlequins

From the section

James Horwill has won 62 international caps for Australia

European Challenge Cup Venue: Stade Jean Bouin Date: Sunday, 22 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Harlequins make six changes to the side which lost to Edinburgh for their crucial European Challenge Cup match away to Stade Francais.

Lock James Horwill returns in the pack, alongside Mat Luamanu and Luke Wallace.

Tim Visser is named on the wing alongside a centre pairing of Jamie Roberts and Matt Hopper.

With the Paris-based side still to play Timisoara Saracens, who have lost all four games, Quins must win to guarantee a place in the quarter-finals.

Quins won the reverse fixture 43-21 at The Stoop in October.

Stade Francais: Bonneval; Sinzelle, Vuidarvuwalu, Bosman, Camara; Plisson, Genia; Zhvania, Panis, Slimani, Gabrillagues, Pape (capt), Nicolas, Lakafia, Alberts.

Replacements: Burden, Felsina, Melikidze, Pyle, Ross, Daguin, Millet, Arias.

Harlequins: Brown; Yarde, Hopper, Roberts, Visser; Swiel, Care (capt); Murphy, Buchanan, Sinckler, Merrick, Horwill, Clifford, Wallace, Luamanu.

Replacements: Gray, Evans, Jones, Matthews, Chisholm, Dickson, Jackson, Alofa.

