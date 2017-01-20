European Challenge Cup: Bath v Pau

Max Lahiff has made nine appearances for Bath so far this term

European Challenge Cup Venue: Recreation Ground Date: Saturday, 21 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Bristol 104.6 FM and on the BBC Sport website

Bath have made just one change to their starting side for the visit of French side Pau from their convincing 57-22 win at Bristol last time out in Challenge Cup Pool Four.

Tight-head prop Kane Palma-Newport comes in for the unwell Max Lahiff.

Bath have won four of their five matches in the competition so far this term and are top of the group, one point above Cardiff Blues.

The hosts have 10 players unavailable for selection because of injuries.

Bath head coach Tabai Matson told BBC Radio Bristol:

"One of the things you can get into the trap with, half-way through the season, is looking too far ahead.

"That's something we don't want to do - we want to get the best team out and give Pau a really tough start."

Bath: Homer; Rokoduguni, Joseph, Fruean, Watson; Ford (co-capt), Fotuali'i; Catt, Dunn, Palma-Newport, Ewels, Stooke, Mercer, Louw (co-capt), Grant.

Replacements: Batty, Obano, Knight, Charteris, Mercer, Cook, Priestland, Tapuai.

Pau: Buros; Lestremeau, Fumat, Dupouy, Ratuvou; Fajardo, Moa Teutau; Hurou; Lespiaucq Brettes; Sclavi; Pesenti; Ramsay, Habel Kuffner, Dougall, Butler (capt).

Replacements: Boundjema, Jacquot, Tierney, Tutaia, Daubagna, Dupichot, Malie, Bernad.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.