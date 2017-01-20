European Challenge Cup: Worcester Warriors v Enisei-STM

Ben Te'o scored his fourth Warriors try in the 24-17 Premiership win over Harlequins on New Year's Day

European Challenge Cup Venue: Sixways Date: Saturday, 21 January Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Hereford & Worcester, report on BBC Sport website

Worcester Warriors have England centre Ben Te'o available for a rare appearance as they conclude their European Challenge Cup pool fixtures at home to Russian side Enisei-STM.

Largely as a result of England's Autumn internationals, Te'o did not figure for Warriors in almost three months.

He returned for the two Premiership fixtures over the festive period.

But he was then absent for the heavy 55-19 defeat at Gloucester.

And, having been named in England's Six Nations squad, he now makes his final appearance before going away for training with Eddie Jones' team.

Veteran Ireland and Lions lock Donncha O'Callaghan will be captain against the Moscow side at Sixways. That is one of five changes to the starting line-up in Brive as Warriors' slim hopes of qualification were finally buried last weekend.

Teenager Jamie Shillcock returns at fly-half, while Sam Betty comes in for flanker Marco Mama, who has a tight hamstring, and scrum-half Johnny Arr is out with a neck injury.

Prop Val Rapava Ruskin, one of Worcester's two try scorers on Saturday in south-west France, is promoted from from the bench.

Warriors: Howard; Humphreys, Braid, Te'o, Hammond; Shillcock, Baldwin; Rapava Ruskin, Taufete'e, Alo, O'Callaghan (capt), Spencer, Taylor, Betty, Cox.

Replacements: Singleton, Bower, Daniels, Kitchener, Ripper-Smith, de Cothi, Eden, Stelling.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.