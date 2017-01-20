European Challenge Cup: Newcastle Falcons v Ospreys

Newcastle Falcons club captain Will Welch signed a four-year deal with the club in the summer

European Challenge Cup Venue: Kingston Park Date: Saturday, 21 January Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Newcastle Falcons welcome back club captain Will Welch at blindside flanker for the game against Ospreys.

Prop Mark Wilson is also in the pack and Calum Green slots into the second row, while Kyle Cooper makes his first start for Newcastle.

Unbeaten Pool 2 leaders Ospreys welcome back Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb, who plays for the first time since the beginning of November.

New Wales call-up Olly Cracknell starts at blindside flanker.

Newcastle backs and attack coach Dave Walder:

"We will be playing a good Ospreys team, whoever they send up. It should be a really good challenge for our guys to be playing against a number of potential Wales and Lions internationals.

"It's a dead rubber for us in terms of qualification, but there are no excuses for not being up for it when you look at the calibre of players we are up against.

"We are at home, it has been a disappointing European campaign on the whole because of where we are in the pool, but this is a chance to put one over a side full of stars."

Newcastle Falcons: Tait; Catterick, Harris, Waldouck, Burdon; Willis, Young; Harris, Cooper, Wilson, Green, Robinson, Welch (capt), Temm, Wilson.

Replacements: Nelson, Vickers, Welsh, Botha, Orr, Egerton, Hodgson, Marshall.

Ospreys: Evans; Dirksen, Fonotia, Matavesi, Howells; Davies, Webb (capt); Thomas, Baldwin, Jones, Beard, Thornton, Cracknell, Underhill, King.

Replacements: Otten, Smith, Suter, Ashley, McCusker, Leonard, Spratt, John.

Referee: Alexandre Ruiz (France).

