Tom Arscott: Sale Sharks player met brother before Bristol Premiership match

Sale Sharks wing Tom Arscott (left) did not play in the game, while Luke Arscott was named on the Bristol bench

Sale Sharks wing Tom Arscott met with Bristol full-back and brother Luke Arscott prior to the teams' match on 1 January, but "nothing of any sporting value" was passed on to the coaches, says Bristol boss Mark Tainton.

Sale have complained to the Rugby Football Union that team information was passed to Bristol before their Premiership fixture at the AJ Bell Stadium, which the visitors won 24-23.

Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond confirmed Tom Arscott has been suspended since 4 January.

