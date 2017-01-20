European Challenge Cup: Gloucester v Bayonne

Former Crusaders back Tom Marshall made his Gloucester debut in March 2016

European Challenge Cup Venue: Kingsholm Date: Saturday, 21 January Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Gloucestershire on FM, AM and simulcast on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & on the BBC Sport Website

Gloucester full-back Tom Marshall returns after illness and centre Andy Symons replaces Matt Scott for French side Bayonne's visit to Kingsholm.

The European Challenge Cup match will also see Willi Heinz replace Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw at scrum-half.

Should Gloucester academy hooker Henry Walker feature from the bench, it would be his first European appearance.

Bayonne are fourth in the Pool, while the Cherry and Whites are top after four wins from their five games so far.

The hosts have nine players unavailable for selection, including Wales hooker Richard Hibbard, but have opted to rest James Hook - who kicked 17 points as Gloucester won 47-27 in Bayonne at the start of the current European campaign.

Gloucester: Marshall; Sharples, Symons, Twelvetrees, May; Burns, Heinz (capt); Thomas, Dawidiuk, Afoa, Savage, Thrush, Ludlow, Rowan, Evans.

Replacements: Walker, Hohneck, Doran-Jones, Latta, Kvesic, Braley, Scott, Purdy.

Bayonne: Tisseron; Laveau, Fuster, Lacroix, Tongia; Meret, Duhalde; Bordenave, Labouyrie, Taufa, Ducat, Jaulhac, Lespinasse, Marmouyet (capt), Polutele.

Replacements: Ramon Ayarza, Iguiniz, Khinchagishvili, Evrard Oulai, Muscarditz, Saubusse, Mamao, Duputs.

