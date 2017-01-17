Calum Clark: Saracens to sign Northampton Saints flanker

Calum Clark's sole cap for England came in a 19-14 win over France ahead of the 2015 World Cup

Saracens have agreed a deal to sign flanker Calum Clark from fellow Premiership side Northampton Saints.

The 27-year-old has agreed a three-year contract with Sarries and will move to Allianz Park this summer.

Clark made his Premiership debut aged 18 for Leeds in 2007 and he has won one international cap for England, which came against France in August 2015.

"Calum is a very talented player and will fit in brilliantly here," Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said.

"He is still a player with a huge amount of potential and in our opinion he has his best years ahead of him."

Clark is Saracens' third signing for the 2017-18 season, after the announcements Wales international Liam Williams and Toulouse hooker Christopher Tolofua will join the European and Premiership champions.