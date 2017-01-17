Six Nations 2017: Alun Wyn Jones succeeds Sam Warburton as Wales captain

Alun Wyn Jones won his first cap on the tour of Argentina in 2006

Lock Alun Wyn Jones has taken over from Sam Warburton as Wales captain for the 2017 Six Nations.

Flanker Warburton's six-year tenure ended as coach Rob Howley named seven uncapped players in his 36-man squad.

Leicester fly-half Owen Williams, Wasps flanker Thomas Young and Newport Gwent Dragons wing Ashton Hewitt are among the uncapped call-ups.

Welsh exiles George North, Jamie Roberts and Taulupe Faletau continue as "wildcard" picks.

'Sam agrees this is the best way forward' - Howley

Ospreys captain Jones, 31, has often deputised for Cardiff Blues' Warburton, including in the 2013 British and Irish Lions' third Test win over Australia when the latter was injured.

Wales coach Rob Howley said: "It's an honour to select Alun Wyn as captain.

"His vast experience, as a player and a leader will help drive this squad forward and I believe he will flourish in the role.

"Sam has led Wales more times than any other captain and had great success in the role.

"However, we want him to concentrate on his game and to be the best player he can be.

"We had conversations during and since the autumn with Sam.

"No player is guaranteed their place in an international team and we want Sam to be playing his very best rugby and he agrees this is the best way forward."

North, Roberts and Faletau fall under the so-called "Gatland's Law" which limits the number of affected Welsh exiles Wales can select this season to three.

The Welsh Rugby Union's (WRU) senior player selection policy (SPSP) means only three players who play outside Wales can be picked.

Japan-based, Dominic Day and Bristol scrum-half Rhodri Williams are the others affected.

However, Bath lock Charteris, Young, Williams, Gloucester back-row Ross Moriarty and Exeter prop Tomas Francis are not captured by the rule.

Teenager Giles misses out

Open-side Young has impressed this season under his father and former Wales prop and captain Dai at Wasps.

Along with Ospreys' Justin Tipuric and Gloucester flanker Ross Moriarty, Young is putting pressure on 28-year-old Warburton for a starting spot.

Ospreys scrum-half Rhys Webb makes the squad having not played since injuring an ankle in Wales' November defeat by Australia.

The uncapped contingent are Ospreys flanker Olly Cracknell, lock team-mate Rory Thornton, Leicester fly-half Owen Williams, Scarlets wing Steffan Evans, Hewitt and Young.

In the absence of veteran record Wales cap-holder prop Gethin Jenkins (calf), Wales welcome back Scarlets loose-head Rob Evans after injury.

Jenkins, 36, has amassed 129 Wales caps and five more for the Lions while injured 18-year-old Ospreys wing Keelan Giles has not been selected.

Wales 2017 Six Nations squad

Forwards: Scott Andrews (Cardiff Blues), Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Rob Evans (Scarlets), Rhodri Jones (Ospreys), Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs), Samson Lee (Scarlets), Kristian Dacey (Cardiff Blues), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Jake Ball (Scarlets), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys), Rory Thornton (Ospreys), Luke Charteris (Bath Rugby), Cory Hill (Newport Gwent Dragons), James King (Ospreys), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys), Olly Cracknell (Ospreys), Ross Moriarty (Gloucester Rugby), Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby), Sam Warburton (Cardiff Blues), Thomas Young (Wasps).

Backs: Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Rhys Webb (Ospreys), Aled Davies (Scarlets), Dan Biggar (Ospreys), Sam Davies (Ospreys), Owen Williams (Leicester Tigers), Jamie Roberts (Harlequins), Jonathan Davies (Scarlets), Scott Williams (Scarlets), Ashton Hewitt (Newport Gwent Dragons), Alex Cuthbert (Cardiff Blues), Steffan Evans (Scarlets), George North (Northampton Saints), Liam Williams (Scarlets) Leigh Halfpenny (Toulon).