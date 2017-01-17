Pro12: Dan Jones signs Scarlets contract extension 'for next few years'

Dan Jones is a former Wales Under-20 fly-half

Fly-half Dan Jones has signed a contract extension that will keep him at Scarlets for what the region describe as "the next few years".

The 21-year-old has scored 28 points in Scarlets' past two games, including 17 in Sunday's 22-22 European Champions Cup draw against Saracens.

Scarlets boss Wayne Pivac said: "He has held his own against some of the most experienced fly-halves in world rugby."

Jones said: "Hopefully I can repay the coaches for their faith in me."