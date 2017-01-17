Pro12: Dan Jones signs Scarlets contract extension 'for next few years'

Dan Jones
Dan Jones is a former Wales Under-20 fly-half

Fly-half Dan Jones has signed a contract extension that will keep him at Scarlets for what the region describe as "the next few years".

The 21-year-old has scored 28 points in Scarlets' past two games, including 17 in Sunday's 22-22 European Champions Cup draw against Saracens.

Scarlets boss Wayne Pivac said: "He has held his own against some of the most experienced fly-halves in world rugby."

Jones said: "Hopefully I can repay the coaches for their faith in me."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Head Coach

Children's Tennis Sessions
Head Coach

Children's Tennis Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired