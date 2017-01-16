Sale Sharks: Players reported over 'team leaks' before Bristol match
Sale have complained that one of their players passed team information to Bristol before their Premiership match on 1 January.
The Sharks have lodged a protest with the Rugby Football Union against the unnamed player, claiming he released confidential details, as well as a Bristol player who received it.
Bristol won the match 24-23 at AJ Bell Stadium after trailing 15-0.
The Sharks have lost their past 10 games in all competitions.
A statement from Bristol said they had been "made aware of a complaint from Sale Sharks, which is now being investigated by the RFU".
It added: "The club are absolutely confident of no wrongdoing in this matter and will fully co-operate with the investigation."