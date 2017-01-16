Sale Sharks: Players reported over 'team leaks' before Bristol match

Bristol won promotion back to the Premiership for the first time since 2009 last season

Sale have complained that one of their players passed team information to Bristol before their Premiership match on 1 January.

The Sharks have lodged a protest with the Rugby Football Union against the unnamed player, claiming he released confidential details, as well as a Bristol player who received it.

Bristol won the match 24-23 at AJ Bell Stadium after trailing 15-0.

The Sharks have lost their past 10 games in all competitions.

A statement from Bristol said they had been "made aware of a complaint from Sale Sharks, which is now being investigated by the RFU".

It added: "The club are absolutely confident of no wrongdoing in this matter and will fully co-operate with the investigation."