Tom Arscott: Sale Sharks winger sacked over team information leak to Bristol

Tom Arscott was Sale's top try scorer in 2014-15 when he crossed 15 times

Sale winger Tom Arscott has been sacked after he allegedly leaked confidential team information to Bristol before their Premiership game on 1 January.

The 29-year-old met with brother and Bristol back Luke when he visited their team hotel the night before the match, which the West Country side won 24-23.

Sale suspended Arscott on 4 January and carried out an internal investigation.

Bristol boss Mark Tainton had said "nothing of any sporting value" had been passed on to his coaches.

However, Sale complained to the Rugby Football Union before suspending Arscott.

Sale, who have lost their past 10 matches in all competitions, said they would be making no further comment "in accordance with the club's disciplinary procedure".

Tom Arscott, who can also play full-back, spent three years at Bristol between 2007 and 2010 before joining Sale from London Welsh in 2013.

He suffered a serious knee injury in March last year that kept him out for eight months.