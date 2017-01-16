Sam Warburton: Wales star still important if not captain - Lloyd Williams

Lloyd Williams made his Wales debut against Argentina in August 2011

Wales and Cardiff Blues scrum-half Lloyd Williams says Sam Warburton will still be integral in the Six Nations whether he keeps the captaincy or not.

Alun Wyn Jones is expected to take over from Warburton, who has skippered Wales for almost six years.

Warburton's Blues and Wales team-mate Williams said: "He is going to play a big part for Wales this Six Nations.

"Sam's done incredibly well as captain over the years and he's shown how important he's been."

The scrum-half added: "He's a good leader so whatever Sam decides is up to him but he'll have the players' support."

Williams, who hopes to be included when the squad is announced on Tuesday, thinks the 2017 competition will have extra layers of interest because of the bonus point system that is being introduced on a trial basis, as well as the controversial new tackle laws.

World Rugby's new laws on tackles came into force on 3 January and mean players can be punished for making contact with an opponent's head even if the tackle starts below the shoulders.

"Some games could come down to a few card decisions so it's something all teams will have to be wary of," Williams added.

"Big games come down to big decisions so that's important."

The 27-year-old, who has won 28 caps for Wales, says the bonus points will be an incentive and have a positive impact on the competition.

Wins in the Six Nations will now be rewarded with four points instead of two, while winning and losing teams will win bonus points for scoring four or more tries.

"Getting wins is really important. That will be the main priority but, towards the end of the competition, I'm sure bonus points will come into play," Williams added.

"Come 50 or 60 minutes, when teams can see the win in sight, they will push for a bonus point."