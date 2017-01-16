Bath: Ross Batty and Max Lahiff extend contracts with Premiership club

From the section

Max Lahiff (right) can play at tight-head or loose-head prop

Front row pair Ross Batty and Max Lahiff have signed extended contracts with Premiership club Bath for a further two seasons.

Former Rotherham Titans hooker Batty, 29, has been with Bath since 2010.

Ex-London Irish prop Lahiff, 27, joined in 2015 and has made 50 Premiership appearances in Blue, Black and White.

"We are extremely pleased to have agreed deals with two key first-team squad players," director of rugby Todd Blackadder told the club website.

"They are energetic, hard-working, and have a really positive impact on and off the field."