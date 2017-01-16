Bath: Ross Batty and Max Lahiff extend contracts with Premiership club

Ross Batty (left) and Max Lahiff
Max Lahiff (right) can play at tight-head or loose-head prop

Front row pair Ross Batty and Max Lahiff have signed extended contracts with Premiership club Bath for a further two seasons.

Former Rotherham Titans hooker Batty, 29, has been with Bath since 2010.

Ex-London Irish prop Lahiff, 27, joined in 2015 and has made 50 Premiership appearances in Blue, Black and White.

"We are extremely pleased to have agreed deals with two key first-team squad players," director of rugby Todd Blackadder told the club website.

"They are energetic, hard-working, and have a really positive impact on and off the field."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics
Sport england free

Postnatal Activity Classes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired