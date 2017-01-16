Six Nations: Ireland hooker Sean Cronin out with hamstring injury
Ireland hooker Sean Cronin is expected to miss the Six Nations Championship because of a hamstring injury.
Cronin's club Leinster said on Monday that the 30-year-old had sustained a high-grade tear which could rule him out for 10 weeks.
The injury, sustained in Leinster's recent Pro12 win over Zebre, was initially thought to be a minor strain.
The news is a blow to Ireland as Cronin was the main cover for skipper Rory Best at hooker.
Ireland's first Six Nations match is away to Scotland on Saturday, 4 February.