Maxime Mermoz: Toulon and France centre agrees to join Leicester

Maxime Mermoz signed for Toulon from Perpignan in 2012

Leicester have agreed to sign France centre Maxime Mermoz from Toulon until the end of the season, subject to French Rugby Federation approval.

Mermoz, who had previously been linked with a move to Bath, as made 11 appearances in the Top 14 this season.

The 30-year-old has scored three tries in 35 international appearances.

He will help Tigers cover for the loss of England centre Manu Tuilagi, who suffered a season-ending cruciate ligament injury earlier in January.