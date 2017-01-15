Keelan Giles: Ospreys winger a Wales Six Nations injury worry

Keelan Giles is treated on the field

European Rugby Challenge Cup: Newcastle v Ospreys Date: Saturday, 21 January Venue: Kingston Park, Newcastle Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live scores online

Winger Keelan Giles is an injury worry for Wales after limping out of Ospreys' Challenge Cup win over Lyon.

Steve Tandy's side booked their place in the last eight - where they could face Welsh rivals Cardiff Blues - but saw Keelan go off after 34 minutes of their 47-7 victory.

Wales interim head coach Rob Howley announces his squad for the Six Nations on Tuesday.

"It is too early to tell," Tandy said regarding the severity of the injury.

"He will get scanned and we will see how he puts up in the next 24 to 48 hours."

The Six Nations begins on February 4 with Wales' first match a day later.

Giles is thought to be suffering from a hamstring injury, while team-mate Ma'afu Fia suffered an ankle problem as Ospreys ensured they top their qualification group.

"There's no point speculating on them," Tandy told BBC Radio Wales Sport. "We'll just review things."