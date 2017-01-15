Conor Murray: Munster face review over handling of head injury to scrum-half

Munster sealed a quarter-final place in Europe's elite tournament for the 16th time in 22 seasons with victory in Scotland

Munster will be investigated over their management of Conor Murray's head injury in the European Champions Cup victory over Glasgow on Saturday.

Scrum-half Murray took a heavy blow to the head in a tackle but was allowed to return to the field after belatedly being sent for an assessment.

Recently Northampton were found to have breached rules by allowing George North to play on after a head injury.

Sale are currently being investigated for an incident involving TJ Ioane.

European Cup organisers confirmed to BBC Sport that an Untoward Incident Review Group will convene early this week to decide whether Munster had broken concussion management protocols.

The 14-12 victory over Glasgow means Munster are now guaranteed to top Pool One, sealing a quarter-final place in Europe's elite tournament for the 16th time in 22 seasons.