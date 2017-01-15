Glasgow Warriors: 'Play our rugby and we'll make the last eight,' says lock Tim Swinson

Tim Swinson was named as the Man of the Match against Munster

Lock Tim Swinson insists Glasgow can win at Leicester Tigers and qualify for a first-ever European Champions Cup quarter-final.

Glasgow's 14-12 defeat to Munster means they must win at Welford Road on Saturday to guarantee a place in the last eight as one of the top three pool runners-up.

Leicester cannot qualify after losing to Racing 92 in Paris on Saturday.

"We're a really good side - play our rugby and we'll win," said Swinson.

The Warriors hammered Leicester 42-13 in their opening Pool One clash in October, but the Tigers have only lost once at home in Europe in the last 10 years.

"Leicester are a quality side, especially at home, but we know when we play well we can beat any team in Europe," added Swinson, who signed a new three-year contract with Glasgow last week.

"We showed in the first game up here that when we play to our tempo, not many teams can handle it - Leicester couldn't that day.

"We've got to take that aggression and positivity down there and really put them under pressure. It'll be a fantastic opportunity."

Warriors sit second in their pool, behind Munster, who have an unassailable six-point lead at the top. At the moment Glasgow are in the eighth qualification spot as the third best of the pool runners-up. A win at Leicester guarantees their progression and they could even lose and still go through, but that would require a highly unlikely sequence of results elsewhere.

Scotland second-row Swinson, 29, says an intense week of training will lay the platform for their decisive trip to Welford Road.

"We've got to be competitive in training next week," he said. "Our line-out sessions are sometimes the toughest line-outs we face. We have a real zeal for the contact sessions that (assistant coach) Dan McFarland takes us through.

"It's really competitive, we had a squad of about 45 training this week and really any of the guys could've played (against Munster). There are so many quality players, we've got competition every day throughout the squad, and that will help us improve."