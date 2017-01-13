TJ Ioane: Sale Sharks concussion protocol at Harlequins to be investigated

TJ Ioane joined Sale in January 2015 after playing for Super Rugby side Highlanders

Sale Sharks are being investigated for a potential breach in their concussion management protocol during an incident involving TJ Ioane.

The forward fell to the floor after an attempted tackle on flanker Dave Ward in Saturday's loss at Harlequins but played on for the rest of the game.

The Concussion Management Review Group (CMRG), who met to discuss the recent George North head knock, will convene to review the incident.

An update will be given on 20 January.

The 27-year-old Samoan was not treated on the field after the incident in the 30th minute, but has not been named in the team that travels to Toulon in the Champions Cup on Sunday.

The CMRG panel will be chaired by Dr Julian Morris and includes the Rugby Football Union's director of professional rugby Nigel Melville and Premiership rugby director Phil Winstanley.

What are the rules?

With suspected concussion, club doctors have 13 minutes to decide if a player can return to the field.

All Premiership grounds and Twickenham have medical teams with access to replays to help that decision.