Champions Cup: Glasgow Warriors aiming to beat Europe's 'best team'

"If you want to be one of Europe's best clubs you have to do well in this competition"

Champions Cup: Glasgow Warriors v Munster Venue: Scotstoun Stadium Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Follow on BBC Radio Scotland 810 MW, BBC 5 live Sports Extra, digital and BBC Sport website

Glasgow Warriors will have to beat the best team in Europe to retain hope of progressing in the European Champions Cup, according to Gregor Townsend.

The Warriors head coach believes Munster are the continent's best side and Saturday's pool match is the "biggest of the weekend".

"If you want to be one of Europe's best clubs you have to do well in this competition," said Townsend.

Warriors are aiming to reach the quarter-finals for the first time.

Townsend's side can do so with wins over the Pool 1 leaders at Scotstoun and then Leicester on 21 January.

"It's a very important game and we do have two games left," the head coach added.

"Obviously, if we have aspirations of winning the Pool then we've got to win both our games. Certainly, this game is the most important one for us.

"Munster are ahead in the Pool just now; it's a home game and a chance for us to win four games ahead of a huge game next week at Leicester.

"Normally your target is four or five games - four games minimum to get out of the Pool - so, if we are able to produce that win, we'll see how the other results have gone in the other Pools and we'll know how we are ahead of next week's game (against Leicester)."

Champions Cup Pool 1 Team P W L BP Points Munster 4 3 1 4 16 Glasgow 4 3 1 1 13 Leicester 4 2 2 0 8 Racing 92 4 0 4 0 0

This European campaign is Townsend's last before he takes over from Vern Cotter as Scotland head coach, but he insists he is feeling no extra pressure.

"It's similar to any week," he said.

"I think there's excitement and a real anticipation throughout our squad, throughout our supporters and this is a big game. It's great that we're hosting it.

"There are a lot of strengths in the Munster game and they're probably the best team in Europe just now, on form."