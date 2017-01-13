European Champions Cup: Glasgow Warriors v Munster (Sat)

Will Glasgow's Stuart Hogg be at the centre of the action against Munster at Scotstoun?

Champions Cup: Glasgow Warriors v Munster Venue: Scotstoun Stadium Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Follow on BBC Radio Scotland 810 MW, BBC 5 live Sports Extra, digital and BBC Sport website

Full-back Stuart Hogg returns from being rested last week as Glasgow Warriors host Munster in the European Rugby Champions Cup on Saturday.

Front row pair Fraser Brown and Zander Fagerson and blind-side flanker Rob Harley come back in to the starting XV.

Munster make three changes to the pack and one in the backline to the side that beat Racing 92 32-7 last weekend.

In come loose-head prop Dave Kilcoyne, lock Jean Kleyn, back-rower Jack O'Donoghue, plus winger Keith Earls.

Glasgow Warriors are attempting to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament for the first time and can do so with wins over the Pool 1 leaders and then Leicester on 21 January.

For the first of these games, at a sold-out Scotstoun, Tommy Seymour and Lee Jones are on the Glasgow wings.

Alex Dunbar and Mark Bennett continue their partnership in midfield, as do Ali Price and Finn Russell in the half-back positions.

Champions Cup Pool 1 Team P W L BP Points Munster 4 3 1 4 16 Glasgow 4 3 1 1 13 Leicester 4 2 2 0 8 Racing 92 4 0 4 0 0

Peter Murchie makes way for Hogg despite scoring two tries in the 29-15 win over Cardiff Blues last Saturday.

In the front row, Brown and Fagerson join Gordon Reid.

Tim Swinson, who, like Seymour, has this week signed a new Warriors deal, joins captain Jonny Gray in the middle of the pack.

Ryan Wilson is at open-side and Josh Strauss lines up at number eight.

On the bench there are potential European debuts for D'arcy Rae and Matt Fagerson in the forward pack.

For the Irish province, Kilcoyne is joined in the front row by hooker Niall Scannell and tight-head prop John Ryan, while Kleyn is paired with Tipperary lock Donnacha Ryan.

O'Donoghue replaces injured Tommy O'Donnell in the back row as captain Peter O'Mahony and CJ Stander continue at blindside and number eight.

Conor Murray and Tyler Bleyendaal are Munster's half-backs pairing, as Rory Scannell and Jaco Taute continue in midfield.

Glasgow Warriors head coach Gregor Townsend: "It's great to be involved in such a key European game and our players are looking forward to the match.

"We've built up some good momentum over the past few weeks, but Munster are also in a rich vein of form so we are going to have to deliver a big performance to get a win tomorrow night.

"They work hard as a team, whether it's in the set-piece in defence or on kick-chase so the Scotstoun crowd will need to be even louder than they were last weekend to drive our players throughout the contest."

Glasgow Warriors: Stuart Hogg, Tommy Seymour, Mark Bennett, Alex Dunbar, Lee Jones, Finn Russell, Ali Price; Gordon Reid, Fraser Brown, Zander Fagerson, Tim Swinson, Jonny Gray (capt), Rob Harley, Ryan Wilson, Josh Strauss.

Replacements: Pat MacArthur, Alex Allan, D'arcy Rae, Matt Fagerson, Chris Fusaro, Grayson Hart, Nick Grigg, Peter Murchie.

Munster: Simon Zebo, Andrew Conway, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls, Tyler Bleyendaal, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn, Donnacha Ryan; Peter O'Mahony (capt), Jack O'Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, James Cronin, Thomas Du Toit, Dave Foley, Billy Holland, Duncan Williams, Ian Keatley, Francis Saili.