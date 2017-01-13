European Champions Cup: Connacht v Zebre (Sat)

John Muldoon's inclusion is one of five changes to the Connacht starting team

European Champions Cup Pool 2: Connacht v Zebre Venue: Sportsground, Galway Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Score updates and report on BBC Sport website

Connacht welcome back captain John Muldoon for their Champions Cup match at home to Zebre on Saturday.

Muldoon has recovered from the injury that ruled him out of the Pro12 loss to the Ospreys and starts in the back row.

Connacht coach Pat Lam makes five personnel changes from the team that lined out in Wales last weekend.

Craig Ronaldson returns from injury to start at inside centre, John Cooney plays at out-half for the first time and Kieran Marmion is in at scrum-half.

Up front, Lewis Stevenson comes in to start in the second row, having made 10 appearances from the bench this season.

Eoin McKeon is named at openside flanker, having reached the 100-cap milestone at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea last weekend.

Connacht are tied with Wasps and Toulouse at the top of the pool on 13 points, with two rounds of games to go.

Connacht: T O'Halloran; N Adeolokun, R Parata, C Ronaldson, M Healy, J Cooney, K Marmion; D Buckley, T McCartney, F Bealham, L Stevenson, J Cannon, S O'Brien, E McKeon, J Muldoon (captain)

Replacements: D Heffernan, JP Cooney, J Andress, J Connolly, N Dawai, C Blade, T Farrell, D Poolman.

Zebre: K Baker; L Greeff, E Padovani, M Bellini, G Palazzani; C Canna, M Violi; A Lovotti, C Festuccia, P Ceccarelli, G Koegelenberg, V Bernabo, M Mbanda, J Meyer, F Ruzza

Replacements: O Fabiani, A de Marchi, D Chistolini, J Furno, G Biagi, C Engelbrecht, D Minnie, S Bordoli