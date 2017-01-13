Will Collier and Nick Evans add to Harlequins injury list

Will Collier has made 103 appearances for Harlequins

Harlequins prop Will Collier will be out for two months after having an operation on a broken ankle.

The 25-year-old, who came through the club's academy and made his first-team debut in 2011, sustained the injury in the 29-26 win over Sale on 7 January.

Meanwhile, fly-half Nick Evans will be out for a month with a fractured wrist suffered in the same match.

The pair add to Quins' injury list, which includes England internationals Joe Marler and Chris Robshaw.

Prop Marler is out for up to five weeks with a broken leg, while flanker Robshaw should return from a shoulder injury at the end of March.

Loosehead Mark Lambert remains out until mid-February, while centre George Lowe (back) is sidelined for another six weeks.

Sam Twomey (foot) and Harry Sloan are long-term absentees.

Australia lock James Horwill is expected to return from injury for the European Challenge Cup game against Stade Francais on 22 January.