Matt Kvesic: Exeter signing will 'kick on' with Chiefs - Rob Hunter

Matt Kvesic has fallen out of favour at Gloucester this season and has started just four league games for the Cherry and Whites

Matt Kvesic's move to Exeter will improve him as a player, according to Chiefs' forwards coach Rob Hunter.

The 24-year-old flanker will move to Sandy Park from Gloucester in the summer after signing a three-year deal.

"We know his quality and by his own admission at the moment he's probably not playing quite as well as he can," Hunter told BBC Sport.

"By coming here and joining in with us, we can help him kick his game on and I'll think he'll fit in really well."

Kvesic, who has won three England caps, has been coached by three of Exeter's coaching staff.

He was part of the England tour to Argentina in 2013 where head coach Rob Baxter assisted the national side, backs coach Ali Hepher coached Kvesic on the Saxons tour to South Africa last summer and he was also part of an England Under 20's side under Hunter.

"Every player we bring in is always a long-term move, or you hope it'll pan out that way," added Hunter.

"He's young, he's English, he's the same sort of group as Ollie Devoto, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Henry Slade and all these guys, the same sort of era, and I hope he'll come in and play a couple of hundred games."