Williams back for Wales Women in warm-up against Spain

Flanker Sian Williams returns for Wales Women against Spain in a friendly in Alicante on Saturday, after playing against them for the Armed Forces in November.

GB Rio Olympics Sevens player Jasmin Joyce could make her debut off the bench.

There are six personnel changes with Elen Evans coming in on the wing and Robyn Wilkins at fly-half.

Ex-captain Rachel Taylor, Rebecca Rowe and Lowri Harries return in the pack.

Wales' skipper in November, Carys Phillips, is absent because of a minor injury.

The game against their Spanish counterparts is one of two Six Nations warm-up games for Wales.

They travel to Dublin to face Ireland on Sunday, 22 January.

Phillips takes his team to Rome to begin their Six Nations challenge against Italy on Saturday, 4 February.

Wales Women: Dyddgu Hywel (Scarlets); Jessica Kavanagh-Williams (Scarlets), Kerin Lake (Ospreys), Rebecca De Filippo (Newport Gwent Dragons), Elen Evans (Scarlets); Robyn Wilkins (Ospreys), Keira Bevan (Ospreys); Cerys Hale (Newport Gwent Dragons), Lowri Harries (Scarlets), Amy Evans (Ospreys), Rebecca Rowe (Newport Gwent Dragons), Mel Clay (Ospreys), Sian Williams (Newport Gwent Dragons), Rachel Taylor (Scarlets), Sioned Harries (Scarlets).

Replacements: Gwenllian Pyrs (Scarlets), Kelsey Jones (Ospreys), Caryl Thomas (Scarlets), Siwan Lillicrap (Ospreys), Shona Powell-Hughes (Ospreys), Sian Moore (Newport Gwent Dragons), Elinor Snowsill (Newport Gwent Dragons), Gemma Rowland (Newport Gwent Dragons), Adi Taviner (Ospreys), Jasmine Joyce (Scarlets).