Matt Garvey: Bath forward to have surgery after injuring neck

Matt Garvey
Matt Garvey has made 11 appearances for Bath this season

Bath forward Matt Garvey is to have surgery after sustaining a neck injury.

The former London Irish man, 29, who can play in the second or back row, was injured in Friday's loss at Newcastle.

"He really hurt his neck and he has got pins and needles in his arms and through his hands," director of rugby Todd Blackadder told BBC Points West.

"So he could be out for a little while yet but it's hopefully not too serious. But to lose a big boy like that is an opportunity for someone else."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session
Active Vale Beginners Running

Beginners Running with Childcare - Steeple Claydon

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired