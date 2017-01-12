Matt Garvey: Bath forward to have surgery after injuring neck

Matt Garvey has made 11 appearances for Bath this season

Bath forward Matt Garvey is to have surgery after sustaining a neck injury.

The former London Irish man, 29, who can play in the second or back row, was injured in Friday's loss at Newcastle.

"He really hurt his neck and he has got pins and needles in his arms and through his hands," director of rugby Todd Blackadder told BBC Points West.

"So he could be out for a little while yet but it's hopefully not too serious. But to lose a big boy like that is an opportunity for someone else."