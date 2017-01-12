European Champions Cup, Pool 4: Leinster v Montpellier Herault (Fri)

Sean O'Brien scored Leinster's first try in last weekend's 70-6 Pro12 hammering of Zebre

European Champions Cup: Leinster v Montpellier Date: Friday, 13 January Venue: RDS, Dublin Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live scores and report on BBC Sport website

Sean O'Brien has been left out of Leinster's squad for the vital European Champions Cup game against Montpellier but Johnny Sexton will start.

O'Brien started in Leinster's last two Pro12 games but is replaced in the back row by fit-again Josh van der Flier.

Leinster coach Leo Cullen said on Thursday O'Brien would be available for next week's game against Castres.

Jamie Heaslip returns at number eight in one of five changes from the 70-6 hammering of Zebre.

Isa Nacewa replaces Zane Kirchner at full-back with props Jack McGrath and Tadhg Furlong both recalled.

McGrath and Furlong take from Cian Healy and Michael Bent with James Tracy retained at hooker, given Sean Cronin's absence because of a hamstring strain.

With Jack Conan switching from number eight to blindside flanker, Dan Leavy drops to a replacements bench which also includes Rob Kearney, who has been out of action since sustaining an ankle injury against Northampton in early December.

Johnny Sexton impressively directed Leinster's backline in his first game in seven weeks

Sexton's impressive return in rout of Zebre

Sexton remains at fly-half after making an impressive return to action against Zebre following seven weeks out because of a hamstring injury.

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose will again form a midfield partnership which could well be employed for Ireland in this year's Six Nations given Jared Payne's continuing injury problems.

Helped by four bonus points, Leinster lead second-placed Montpellier by five points in Pool 4 and another victory will secure a quarter-final place for the Irish province.

However, Montpellier beat Leinster 22-16 in France in October when Cullen's side needed a last-minute try and conversion from Isa Nacewa to snatch a bonus point.

Montpellier's huge pack caused major problems for Leinster in that game so Cullen will not be underestimating the challenge posed by the Top 14 side.

Cullen will also be mindful of giant Montpellier wing Nemani Madolo who scored two tries in the October contest.

Jake White's side looked in a strong position in Pool 4 after beating Leinster three months ago but a 29-23 defeat by Castres then severely dented their prospects.

Montpellier's backline also includes South African fly-half Frans Steyn and ex-Ulster wing Timoci Nagusa while former Munster and Ireland scrum-half Tomas O'Leary is named in their replacements.

Leinster: I Nacewa (capt); A Byrne, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, R O'Loughlin; J Sexton, L McGrath; J McGrath, J Tracy, T Furlong; D Toner, H Triggs; J Conan, J van der Flier, J Heaslip.

Replacements: R Strauss, C Healy, M Bent, R Molony, D Leavy, J Gibson-Park, R Byrne, R Kearney.

Montpellier: J Michel; T Nagusa, V Martin, J Tomane, N Nadolo; F Steyn, N White; M Nariashvili, S Mamukashvili, J Du Plessis; P Willemse, K Mikautadze; F Ouedrogo, A Qera (capt), P Spies.

Replacements: C Geli, Y Watremez, D Kubriashvili, A Battut, K Galletier, T O'Leary, H Immelman, J Mogg.