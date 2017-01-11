Welsh rugby player receives a four-year ban for doping violation

Bedwas play in the Welsh Premiership

Welsh rugby union player Kurt Clabby has been suspended for four years after missing a drugs test.

The 29-year-old from Caerphilly failed to report for an out-of-competition test on 1 December 2015.

Clabby was playing in the Welsh Premiership for Bedwas at the time.

His ban is backdated from 28 January 2016 until 27 January 2020 and he becomes the 15th registered WRU player to be on UK Anti-Doping (Ukad)'s list of banned sportspeople.

Clabby was told by Bedwas coach Steve Law that he was among four players who had to submit a sample following a training session, but could not be found or contacted by telephone when the anti-doping official had dealt with a colleague.

He later claimed to have had a work emergency, but his supervisor gave evidence that he had tried to call Clabby without success before the training session.

Clabby was found to have deliberately avoided the drug-testing official to evade his test.

Ukad chief Executive Nicole Sapstead said: "Kurt Clabby's decision to evade sample collection is not just a serious breach of the rules but it also goes against the spirit of sport and his responsibility as a sportsperson.

"We treat violations such as this with the upmost seriousness and we will always seek to impose the maximum possible sanction on any individual who decides to consciously cheat the system."

Welsh rugby union players who have served bans imposed by UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) Adam Scanlon Shaun Cleary Joseph Phelps Greg Roberts Adam Buttifant Owen Morgan Oliver Bilton Russell Kendall Lee Evans Peter Davies Nick Clancy Dean Colclough Christopher Edwards Ryan Watkins

A WRU statement said: "Following a four-year suspension to Kurt Clabby of Bedwas and Nelson for evading, refusing or failing to submit a sample collection, the WRU has reiterated its call for players to 'stay onside'.

"The Welsh Rugby Union has increased its level of anti-doping education across all levels of Welsh rugby and has invited community clubs to nominate club integrity officers to receive further guidance.

"There is no place for doping in Welsh rugby."