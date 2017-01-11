James Haskell: Wasps flanker to miss Toulouse game after concussion

James Haskell was returning on Sunday from six months out with a toe injury suffered in England's second Test with Australia

James Haskell will miss Wasps' European Champions Cup game with Toulouse on Saturday after suffering concussion but should return the following weekend.

The England flanker lasted 35 seconds on his return from a six-month injury on Sunday in Wasps' win over Leicester.

But lock Joe Launchbury is fit to play this weekend, having initially been ruled out of England's Six Nations opener with France on 4 February.

The Wasps captain has recovered from a calf injury sustained in December.

Haskell's interrupted return from injury is the latest blow for England, although Launchbury's quicker than expected reappearance will delight head coach Eddie Jones.

Haskell's fellow flanker, former captain Chris Robshaw, is set to see a specialist about a shoulder injury and will miss the Six Nations.

Both Vunipola brothers - number eight Billy Vunipola and prop Mako - have knee injuries while Joe Marler, who was expected to replace Mako as the starting loose-head, is set to miss the start of the tournament with a fractured leg.

George Kruis is out of action with a fractured cheekbone but is expected to be fit for the Twickenham opener with the French.

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young said: "The most important thing is for James Haskell to feel no pressure to make the game.

"James is fine within himself, but he took a significant bang to the head and we don't feel it right to push him to meet the tight deadline for a six-day turnaround.

"This is the first time he has suffered concussion and we have told him to take extra time, with the aim of being fit for Zebre in the final pool round."

England's growing injury list