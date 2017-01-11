Peter Betham heads quartet of Leicester Tigers to sign new deals

Peter Betham has played 46 games in a season-and-a-half at Tigers

Australia international winger Peter Betham is one of a quartet of Leicester Tigers players who have signed new contracts with the club.

Betham, 28, and forwards Graham Kitchener, 27, Dom Barrow, 23, and Will Evans, 19, have also agreed new deals.

Head coach Aaron Mauger, who is in temporary charge following Richard Cockerill's sacking, was "delighted".

"Continuity of your core group is very important," Mauger told BBC Radio Leicester.

"Pete has had a good couple of years and there is a lot more to get out of him. We are excited to work with him for another couple of years.

"Kitch is athletic and dynamic and he now has a lot of experience under his belt in big games.

"Dom is another relatively young guy who has a massive amount of potential and has the right attitude as well. He is an ultimate professional."

Betham added: "I'm ecstatic. I am very humbled and blessed to be able to spend a couple more years here. I have found a home here and wouldn't want to be anywhere else."

Tigers are fifth in the Premiership, 18 points adrift of leaders Wasps having lost six of their 13 league games so far this season.