Pro12: Ospreys v Lyon (Sun)

Dan Biggar has kicked 30 conversions for Ospreys this season

European Rugby Challenge Cup: Ospreys v Lyon Date: Sunday, 14 January Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live scores online

Ospreys fly-half Dan Biggar starts at number 10 for the region for Sunday's European Rugby Challenge Cup tie at the Liberty Stadium.

Sam Davies drops to the bench after starting ahead of Biggar in the 29-7 Pro12 win against Connacht.

Davies was sin-binned under World Rugby's new rules for a high tackle on John Cooney in the victory.

Meanwhile, Keelan Giles returns from a shoulder injury to face the team he scored a hat-trick against in October.

Ospreys are top of Pool Two with four games played and have a nine-point gap on second-placed Lyon with two group games still to play.

Lyon wing Delon Armitage is suspended for the tie after hitting an opponent with his arm against Bordeaux on 30 December.

Going into the game on a fine run of form, Ospreys defence coach Brad Davies says the region have shed their 'Galacticos' image.

Davis told BBC Wales Sport: "I actually remember watching the Galacticos and they were a great team.

"What impresses me about this team is the culture that Steve Tandy has put in place.

"And no player is bigger than any other, no player is hogging the limelight."

Ospreys: Tom Habberfield, Dan Biggar, Ashley Beck, Kieron Fonotia, Keelan Giles, Hanno Dirksen, Dan Evans; Nicky Smith, Sam Parry, Ma'afu Fia, Rory Thornton, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), James King, Dan Baker, Justin Tipuric.

Replacements: Scott Baldwin, Paul James, Rhodri Jones, Adam Beard, Sam Underhill, Brendon Leonard, Josh Matavesi, Sam Davies

Lyon: Romain Loursac; Thibaut Regard, Paul Bonnefond, Theo Belan, Jone Tuva; Mike Harris, Nicolas Durand; Sami Mavinga, Ti'i Paulo, BJ Botha, Felix Lambey, Maselino Paulino, Dylan Cretin, Deon Fourie, Curtis Browning

Replacements: Vincent Giudicelli, Alexandre Menini, Stéphane Clement, Tai Tuifua, Didier Tison, Pierre-Louis Barassi, Jerome Porical, Augustin Figuerola

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys (RFU)

Assistant referees: Greg Macdonald, Phil Watters (RFU)