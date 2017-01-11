Owen Williams: Leicester fly-half to join Gloucester for 2017/18

Owen Williams has played 81 times for Tigers, with 17 appearances so far this season

Gloucester have signed Leicester Tigers fly-half Owen Williams for next season.

The 24-year-old Welshman has made 81 appearances for the Welford Road club since joining from Scarlets in 2012, scoring 568 points.

Cherry and Whites director of rugby David Humphreys has already signed forwards Carl Fearns, Fraser Balmain and Val Rapava Ruskin for next season.

"Owen's experience in the Premiership and Europe will add some real quality and depth," Humphreys said.

"Top teams throughout Europe have two quality number 10s. I'm sure the supporters will look forward to his competition with Billy Burns for the fly-half starting spot.

"He is still a young man with a real ambition to play international rugby and we all believe that Owen has the ability to play a central role in driving Gloucester forward."

Williams said he was looking forward to "facing new challenges" and representing a team with "a great history who play an exciting brand of rugby".

He added: "I would like to thank everyone at Leicester Tigers including the fans for the great memories and support they have given me. I am fully committed to them until the end of the season."