Sam Warburton: Wales captain close to stepping down

Sam Warburton has captained Wales more than any other player after taking over the role in 2011

Sam Warburton is close to stepping down as Wales captain after six years in the role.

His replacement will be named on 17 January when interim coach Rob Howley announces his Six Nations squad.

Ospreys lock Alun Wyn Jones, who has 105 caps for Wales, is the prime contender to replace him.

The Cardiff Blues flanker, 28, first captained Wales in 2011 and led the British and Irish Lions to a 2-1 series win in Australia in 2013.

Warburton, who has 69 Wales caps, became the youngest player to captain Wales at a World Cup when he led them to the semi-finals in 2011.

He led them to the quarter-finals of the 2015 World Cup, as well as a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2012 before winning the championship the following year.

"It's a massive decision. He's been the captain for so long and it shows his integrity," former Wales international Emyr Lewis told BBC Radio Wales.

"It shows how unselfish he is and he's put the Welsh team at the forefront of his reasoning behind it."

Jones, 31, has captained Wales in the past and led the Lions in the final Test in Australia after Warburton was ruled out with injury.

Lewis says Jones would be a good choice to take over, adding: "Everyone's got respect for him and it's going to be an interesting battle now for the number seven position."

Wales begin their Six Nations campaign on 5 February against Italy.