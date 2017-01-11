Tim Swinson: Glasgow Warriors lock signs new deal until 2020

Swinson is Glasgow's most experienced second row

Scotland lock Tim Swinson has signed a new deal to stay at Glasgow Warriors until May 2020.

Swinson, 29, moved to the Warriors in 2012 and made his Scotland debut the following year.

Since then he has amassed 25 senior international caps and helped Glasgow win the Pro12 in 2015.

"I've signed for three years because it's a great club to be at and there is a good buzz around the place," Swinson told Glasgow Warriors' Twitter feed.