Joe Marler: England and Harlequins prop a doubt for early Six Nations games

Joe Marler played nine times for England in 2016 as Eddie Jones' side went the whole year unbeaten

England prop Joe Marler has fractured his lower leg while playing for Harlequins and is set to miss the start of the Six Nations in February.

The loose-head, 26, is expected to be fit in four to five weeks, leaving him highly likely to be out for England's opener against France on 4 February.

Marler has made 46 Test appearances for England since his debut in 2012.

He adds to a lengthy injury list for coach Eddie Jones, which includes fellow Quins man Chris Robshaw.

Former captain Robshaw is likely to be out for three months following shoulder surgery.

Jones led the side to a Grand Slam in 2016 but the Australian has a number of injury worries going into this year's tournament.

Saracens forwards Billy and Mako Vunipola have been ruled out with knee injuries, while Leicester centre Manu Tuilagi is out for the season with cruciate ligament damage.

Lock George Kruis is a doubt with a fractured cheekbone, and flanker James Haskell was concussed on his return from six months out with a foot injury.

Captain Dylan Hartley, who is suspended until 23 January, will need to prove his fitness before the competition starts.