Sam Underhill: Bath set to sign Ospreys openside flanker at end of season

Sam Underhill (left)
Back row Sam Underhill (left) was born in Ohio, USA

Bath are set to sign England-qualified openside flanker Sam Underhill from Welsh region Ospreys.

The 20-year-old is expected to join the Premiership club at the end of the season.

His career began at Gloucester before a 2015 switch to the Ospreys, where he has played 24 times either side of suffering a shoulder injury in August.

In May, England head coach Eddie Jones said Underhill was not eligible for his side as he is based outside of England.

The highly-rated former England Under-18 player moved to Wales to study economics at Cardiff University and therefore could still have qualified for Wales in the future under the three-year residency rule.

Analysis

Former Wales captain Emyr Lewis, speaking to BBC Radio Wales

It is a blow, not just for them (Ospreys) but for Wales because I am sure if he had stayed another year then he would have been eligible to play for Wales as well.

He is a good player. He is one of those that is going to develop into an international player but he has decided he is going to go across the border.

