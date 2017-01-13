European Rugby Champions Cup: Scarlets v Saracens (Sun)

Samson Lee is fit to return

European Rugby Champions Cup: Scarlets v Saracens Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Sunday, 15 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live scores

Scarlets have named eight internationals in their side to host European champions Saracens.

Liam Williams returns as he prepares to face the team he will join next season.

Chris Ashton returns for the visitors after recovering from a head-knock whilst Alex Lozowski starts at the full-back in place of Alex Goode who is ruled out with an ankle injury.

Saracens are chasing a 14th successive Champions Cup win and a sixth quarter-final appearance in succession.

For the hosts, Williams is joined in the back three by Steff Evans, making his 50th regional appearance, and Johnny McNicholl with Scott Williams returning from injury in midfield.

Wales prop Samson Lee returns for the Champions Cup clash in Llanelli on Sunday but Lions centre Jonathan Davies is only named on the bench.

Aled Davies and Dan Jones link up in the halfback partnership after helping the Scarlets to victory over Ulster last weekend. Wales scrum half Gareth Davies is missing with a calf injury.

Scarlets field an all-international front row of Rob Evans, Ken Owens and Samson Lee.

Biggest game of the season

"We were in a pretty tough group last season and it doesn't get much tougher than the champions! [Saracens] a class side and their record speaks for itself. It's a massive test for us and one that the guys are really looking forward to," coach Wayne Pivac said.

"We have a proud record at home, it's going to be one of the biggest games, if not the biggest game, of the season and that's the way we're approaching it.

"We need to win both games and that is a big challenge. We've given ourselves a starters chance and it's all on this game this weekend. The fact that we're playing at home is great for us. It's going to be an exciting game and we'll hopefully see a lot of good rugby."

Chris Wyles will make his 50th European appearance of his career for the visitors but Brad Barritt is suspended for three-weeks so Nick Tompkins comes into the side.

Barritt was found guilty of a dangerous tackle on Exeter's Geoff Parling and given a three-week suspension, while prop Richard Barrington is free to play despite a red card in the same incident.

Owen Farrell takes the captaincy in Barritt's absence as Saracens chase a never-bettered 14 successive win in Europe's top competition.

"It has been a good campaign for us so far, 18 points from the first four games took a lot of doing and we understand the importance and the significance of the game in terms of getting us what we want which is a home quarter-final," director of rugby Mark McCall said.

Saracens won the teams' first encounter 44-26 at Allianz Park in October 2016.

"We didn't play particularly well there in defence, I think we've become a better unit since then" Scarlets flanker John Barclay told BBC Wales Sport.

"You don't become English and European champions if you haven't got a good squad, but we've got to focus on ourselves because if we don't win we're basically out of the competition."

Saracens' England fly-half Owen Farrell is not too concerned about the European wins record.

"I think what's more important (than the record) is that we put ourselves in good stead to hopefully progress into the next round of the competition" he told the club's website.

"I'd imagine (Scarlets) are a different team to the one we played earlier this season. They had a massive result against Toulon, and that was a home for them as well, so it's going to be a tough game."

Scarlets: Liam Williams; Johnny McNicholl, Hadleigh Parkes, Scott Williams, Steff Evans, Dan Jones; Aled Davies, Rob Evans, Ken Owens, Samson Lee, Jake Ball, Tadhg Beirne, Aaron Shingler, James Davies, John Barclay

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Wyn Jones, Werner Kruger, Tom Price, Will Boyde, Jonathan Evans, Aled Thomas, Jonathan Davies

Saracens: Alex Lozowski; Chris Ashton, Marcelo Bosch, Nick Tompkins, Chris Wyles, Owen Farrell; Richard Wigglesworth, Richard Barrington, Schalk Brits, Juan Figallo, Maro Itoje, Jim Hamilton, Michael Rhodes, Schalk Burger, Jackson Wray

Replacements: Jamie George, Titi Lamositele, Vincent Koch, Will Skelton, Kelly Brown, Ben Spencer, Tim Streather, Sean Maitland

Referee: Alexandre Ruiz

Assistant referees: Adrien Descottes, Thomas Dejean

TMO: Eric Gauzins (all FFR)