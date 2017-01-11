Worcester Warriors: Carl Hogg to be more involved in European tie

Max Stelling ran in one of Worcester's five tries in the 33-20 win over Newport Gwent Dragons in December, the Warriors' only victory so far in the European Challenge Cup in four attempts

Worcester head coach Carl Hogg is to get more involved in Saturday's European Challenge Cup tie in Brive.

Hogg has taken a back seat for his side's Anglo-Welsh Cup and European group games, allowing his backroom staff to take charge of a generally under-strength, second-string line-up.

But he wants a beefed-up team to start winning games in both competitions.

Hogg wants momentum for the return to Premiership action at home to champions Saracens on 11 February.

"I'll be more active than I have been," Hogg told BBC Hereford & Worcester. "Sam Vesty will still head it up, but I'll be more hands-on than I have been. I'll be involved in directing sessions.

"One of the things that we will address over the next month is the way we train. We need to train at higher intensities. When it gets fast, we make individual errors or poor decisions and we need to replicate that high intensity in training."

Full-back Chris Pennell remains sidelined with an Achilles injury that looks likely to keep him out for a few more weeks.

'Fans' frustration'

Despite losing three of their four European games, qualification as one of three best group runners-up is still possible if Warriors were to win in Brive and then at home to Russian side Enisei-STM (21 January, 14:00 BST).

The club have taken a pounding from some supporters on social media since Saturday's 55-19 seven tries to three defeat at Gloucester, which left Warriors only one point above Premiership bottom club Bristol.

"I can understand the frustration of the fans," Warriors forward Marco Mama told BBC Hereford & Worcester. "That's the passion which sport brings. I don't think it has much of a positive impact for me personally. But, if I was a fan, I'd be the same. It's a tough situation to be in."

