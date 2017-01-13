European Challenge Cup: Harlequins v Edinburgh Rugby

Scotland prop WP Nel makes his first appearance since October after recovering from a neck problem

European Challenge Cup Venue: The Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Pool five leaders Harlequins are without injured fly-half Nick Evans for the visit of Edinburgh, with Tim Swiel replacing the New Zealander.

Dan Murphy and Kyle Sinckler come into the front-row in place of Owen Evans and Will Collier respectively.

Scotland prop WP Nel returns to the Edinburgh line-up after a neck problem sidelined him for almost three months.

Hamish Watson comes into the back-row, Phil Burleigh starts at inside centre and Tom Brown is named on the wing.

The crucial pool battle will be tight-head Nel's first appearance since the two sides met on 22 October - a thrilling 11-try encounter Edinburgh snatched 36-35 at Murrayfield.

Both teams have won three of their four pool matches to date, with Quins topping the standings by two points, having earned two try bonus points more than their visitors.

Victory for John Kingston's side would guarantee their place in the quarter-finals.

Edinburgh interim head coach Duncan Hodge: "We're going down there to win the game and by doing that, it takes any other peripheral stuff out of the equation.

"There has been good stuff but there's certainly been blocks of games where we've not been too flash.

"I know it's a cliché, but we need to play for 80 minutes at the weekend. We're playing away from home against a decent side, so we need to be more consistent than we've been.

"WP (Nel)'s been able to do a lot of training and he's not been rushed back. Everything's been planned, so hopefully he's not rusty at all, and we get a top performance out of him."

Harlequins: Brown; Yarde, Alofa, Marchant, Walker; Swiel, Care (capt); Murphy, Buchanan, Sinckler, Merrick, Matthews, Chisholm, Ward, Clifford.

Replacements: Gray, Jones, Shields, Luamanu, Wallace, Dickson, Jackson, Hopper.

Edinburgh: Kinghorn, Hoyland, Dean, Burleigh, Brown, Weir, Kennedy, Dell, Ford, Nel, McKenzie, Toolis, Bradbury, Watson, du Preez.

Replacements: Cochrane, Cosgrove, Berghan, Carmichael, Mata, Hidalgo-Clyne, Tovey, Allen.For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.