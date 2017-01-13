European Challenge Cup: Benetton Treviso v Gloucester Rugby

James Hook missed last weekend's 55-19 win over Worcester with the flu

European Challenge Cup Venue: Stadio Comunale di Monigo Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Gloucestershire and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Gloucester make two changes for Saturday's European Challenge Cup trip to Treviso after their big Premiership win over Worcester Warriors.

Tight-head prop John Afoa returns in place of Salesi Ma'afu, while full-back James Hook has recovered from illness and takes over from Tom Marshall.

Hooker Darren Dawidiuk returns after injury among the replacements,

There is no place in the squad for Matt Kvesic after his summer move to Exeter Chiefs was confirmed on Thursday.

The Cherry and Whites are second in Pool One after four matches, four points adrift of leaders La Rochelle - who have played an extra game - while Treviso are third, seven points below Gloucester.

Gloucester defence coach Jonny Bell told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"We are taking across a squad who we feel are going to win the game.

"That's the strongest squad we have got available to us.

"We are treating this game with the upmost respect. It is a difficult place to go."

Treviso: Squad TBC

Gloucester: Hook; Sharples, Scott, Twelvetrees, May; Burns, Laidlaw (capt); Hohneck, Hibbard, Afoa; Savage, Thrush; Moriarty, Rowan, Morgan.

Replacements: Dawidiuk, Thomas, Doran-Jones, Latta, Ludlow, Heinz, Symons, Halaifonua.

