European Challenge Cup: Bristol v Bath

Tusi Pisi was previously banned for two weeks for an aerial tackle

European Challenge Cup Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Friday, 13 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Radio Bristol, plus live scores on the BBC Sport website

Bristol make seven changes from their Premiership loss at Northampton as they host local rivals Bath in the European Challenge Cup at Ashton Gate on Friday.

Samoa centre Tusi Pisi returns after suspension but in-form Kiwi back Jason Woodward is among those rested.

Bath scrum-half Kahn Fotuali'i is back after an eye injury and Charlie Ewels returns in the second row.

But Matt Garvey is sidelined as he requires surgery after suffering a neck injury in Bath's loss at Newcastle.

Bristol: Arscott; Wallace, Palamo, Pisi, Varndell; Searle, Williams; Traynor, Crumpton, Ford-Robinson, Phillips, Glynn, Lam, Robinson (capt), Eadie.

Replacements: Jones, Bevington, Cortes, Nemsadze, Joyce, Cliff, Jarvis, Tovey.

Bath: Homer; Rokoduguni, Joseph, Fruean, Watson; Ford (co-capt), Fotuali'i; Catt, Dunn, Lahiff, Ewels, Stooke, Mercer, Louw (co-capt), Grant.

Replacements: Walker, Obano, Palma-Newport, Douglas, Mercer, Cook, Priestland, Tapuai.

