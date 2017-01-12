European Challenge Cup: Grenoble v Newcastle Falcons

From the section

Chris Harris has not featured for Newcastle since September's defeat by Bath

European Challenge Cup Venue: Stade des Alpes Date: Friday, 13 January Kick-off: 18:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Newcastle Falcons centre Chris Harris makes his first appearance since September, following an ankle injury.

He joins a completely changed starting XV from the Premiership win against Bath, which also includes try-scoring prop namesake Ben Harris.

Grenoble restore Ben Michel, Mathias Marie, David Mele and Clement Gelin to their starting line-up for Friday's Challenge Cup game.

Dylan Jacquot, Peter Kimlin and ex-NRL player Sisa Waqa make the bench.

Grenoble: Dardet; Heguy, Edwards, Capelli, Hand; Marie, Kornath; Hayes, Mele, Bosch, Dupont, Gelin, Estebanez, Batlle.

Replacements: Fourcade, Jacquot, Rossouw, Jolmes, Kimlin, Saseras, Guillemin, Waqa.

Newcastle: Connon; Marshall, C Harris, Burdon (capt), Kibirige; Willis, Egerton; B Harris, Sowrey, D Wilson, Witty, Botha, Robinson, Orr, Temm.

Replacements: Cooper, Brocklebank, S Wilson, Green, G Young, M Young, Waldouck, Catterick.

